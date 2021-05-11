Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Star with 'Unpredictable' Luna and Miles in Upcoming Vrbo Commercial

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — along with their adorable kids Luna and Miles (and grandma Pepper!) — headed to Malibu recently for an action-packed day of shooting

A legendary family, indeed!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're going to do the exact same things that we do at home — and also the exact same things we do when we do rent a Vrbo — because we just love staying in," Teigen told PEOPLE last month on set as they filmed the ad, which debuts during the season finale of The Voice on May 25.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pepper Teigen with Miles and Luna

"We just love staying in and being able to cozy up and barbecue," continues the cookbook author, 35, of her ideal vacation with her son, who turns 3 on May 16, and daughter, 5. Adds Legend, 42: "This is us being ourselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, the couple hop in the pool with their kids, play music as a family and even share a romantic moment on a picnic blanket.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pepper Teigen with Miles and Luna

"We've been vacationing like we were quarantining for years now," jokes Legend. "Once we had kids and realized how much we love cooking on vacation, we [started] renting houses."

Teigen's mom, Pepper, lives with the family in L.A., and even on vacation "she'll always sleep with the kids," says the Cravings founder. "Miles, now that he sees my mom's sleeping in the same bed as Luna, he wants to be in there too. So now she's got two little ones in bed with her!"

With no shortage of personality, Luna is also starting to take after her fashion-forward mom — especially while the family is on vacation.

"She loves showing off an outfit. If something feels stale to her, you have to get her in a new outfit," says Teigen. Adds Legend: "If she's really into it, she wants to take a picture of it!"

As more people receive their vaccinations throughout the country, Legend and Teigen are looking forward to more travels — and being reunited with loved ones they haven't seen in the past year.