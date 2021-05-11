Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Star with 'Unpredictable' Luna and Miles in Upcoming Vrbo Commercial
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — along with their adorable kids Luna and Miles (and grandma Pepper!) — headed to Malibu recently for an action-packed day of shooting
A legendary family, indeed!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be starring with their kids, Miles and Luna, and Teigen's mom, Pepper, in a new ad for Vrbo as the company's first-ever "Family in Residence," PEOPLE confirms exclusively.
"We're going to do the exact same things that we do at home — and also the exact same things we do when we do rent a Vrbo — because we just love staying in," Teigen told PEOPLE last month on set as they filmed the ad, which debuts during the season finale of The Voice on May 25.
"We just love staying in and being able to cozy up and barbecue," continues the cookbook author, 35, of her ideal vacation with her son, who turns 3 on May 16, and daughter, 5. Adds Legend, 42: "This is us being ourselves."
In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, the couple hop in the pool with their kids, play music as a family and even share a romantic moment on a picnic blanket.
"We've been vacationing like we were quarantining for years now," jokes Legend. "Once we had kids and realized how much we love cooking on vacation, we [started] renting houses."
Teigen's mom, Pepper, lives with the family in L.A., and even on vacation "she'll always sleep with the kids," says the Cravings founder. "Miles, now that he sees my mom's sleeping in the same bed as Luna, he wants to be in there too. So now she's got two little ones in bed with her!"
See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Snaps of 'BFF' Daughter Luna and Son Miles on Vacation
With no shortage of personality, Luna is also starting to take after her fashion-forward mom — especially while the family is on vacation.
"She loves showing off an outfit. If something feels stale to her, you have to get her in a new outfit," says Teigen. Adds Legend: "If she's really into it, she wants to take a picture of it!"
As more people receive their vaccinations throughout the country, Legend and Teigen are looking forward to more travels — and being reunited with loved ones they haven't seen in the past year.
"I haven't seen my mother and father who both live in Ohio and a lot of my relatives. I think a lot of families have been going through the same thing," says Legend. "This moment is about celebrating us getting back together."
