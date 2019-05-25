Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Son Miles Celebrates 1st Birthday with a Bear-Themed Party

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles Theodore is turning one with a bear-y special party!

The adorable infant’s birthday falls in mid-May, but he celebrated this weekend with the help of his famous parents.

The Cravings author, 33, and the “All of Me” singer, 40, threw their son a bear-themed party, complete with a special pony ride and bear-shaped cake.

Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen shared a sweet video of the couple and their daughter, Luna Simone, 3, singing “Happy Birthday” to an adorably confused little Miles, who sported a blue checkered shirt and bear bib.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In the video, Legend holds Luna, who’s wearing a pink tutu, while Teigen sits with Miles in front of his cake.

“I love how clean he is!” the model jokes after her reluctant son hesitates to stick his hand into the dessert.

Eventually, the family of four leans in together to blow out the candles, with Luna declaring, “I wanna eat it too!”

Meanwhile, Teigen’s mom also shared a photo of her posing with her birthday boy grandson as he sits atop a horse.

“Happy first birthday Miles,” she captioned the post.

Though Legend didn’t share any photos from the big day, he did offer a sneak peek of the menu, sharing an Instagram video panning over an impressive spread of macaroni and cheese.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Luna, 3, Adorably Says SNL‘s Iconic Opening Line Onstage

“Return of the mac!!! #HappyBirthdayMiles,” he wrote.

Teigen previously celebrated Miles turning 9 months old with a sweet photo of him sitting beside a chalkboard sign that marked how much he’s grown in the first few months of his life.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The sign shared several fun facts about the tot, including that he loves his sister Luna, loves toys with music noises, and dislikes quinoa.

Teigen later hilariously recreated the shot with Legend adopting a similar post next to a sign of his own.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of John Legend Posing Like His Mini-Me Son Miles

“Wow they grow up so fast,” she captioned the post.

To mark his first birthday, Legend shared an updated version, with Miles’ interest now including dance, swim lessons and sharing.

Miles was born three weeks before his June 7 due date, with Teigen writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on Twitter.

She addressed her son’s early entrance into the world with a sweet Instagram post last June.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” she wrote. “Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!”