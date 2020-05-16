Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Son Miles' 2nd Birthday: 'My Tiny Fearless Love Bug'

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," Chrissy Teigen said

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy is growing up!

In honor of son Miles Theodore’s second birthday, the couple had a Sesame Street-themed at-home celebration on Saturday, complete with plenty of sweets — and adorable photos.

Starting off the day, the cookbook author and television personality, 34, shared an updated photo of the birthday boy sitting in front of a chalkboard sign, highlighting just how much he’s grown since he was a newborn.

According to the adorable sign, now that he’s 2 years old, Miles loves cars, talking to Google and Elmo, while unfortunately his new pet, a baby bearded dragon, ended up on his list of dislikes.

“Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life,” Teigen wrote alongside the sweet snapshot. “You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!”

“Our little guy is 2 today,” added Legend, 41, in his own affectionate tribute. “Happy birthday, Miles!”

Giving her followers a glimpse into the family’s celebration, Teigen showed off a handmade birthday banner she made, as well as some adorable, and on-theme, cupcakes.

“It’s my boy’s birthday. He’s two,” she said while showing off the colorful treats, adorned with festive toppers depicting her son getting chummy with some of the most beloved Sesame Street characters.

Fittingly, the birthday boy also wore a shirt with his favorite character of all time, at least so far, on it: Elmo! In a nod to one of his other recent favorites, Teigen later showed off a full-size birthday cake that featured a bright red car on it.

Of course, this was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to his birthday celebrations.

Starting the festivities off earlier in the week, the Chrissy's Court host shared that she had gotten her son a pet bearded dragon as a birthday gift.

"I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate),” she joked on Twitter.

In another tweet, Teigen said that she would let Miles name the little lizard, quipping, "so I'm guessing his name will be 'cars.’ ”

However, at the insistence of her daughter Luna Simone, who turned 4 last month, the family ended up going in a different direction. Responding to an inquiring fan online, the mother of two shared that they decided to name him Sebastian. "Luna and mom won't have it any other way," she explained.

And in order to make sure Miles looked fresh for his big day, Teigen even treated her son to an at-home haircut on Thursday.

"I cut hair now!" Teigen tweeted, alongside a photo of Miles showing off his new ‘do, before teasing celebrity hairstylist and pal Jen Atkin. "I’m coming for you."