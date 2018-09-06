Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About How Her Sex Life with John Legend Has Changed as a Mom of Two

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend still want all of each other — just not all the time.

While opening up about the state of her sex life with her husband following the birth of their second child, now-3-month-old son Miles Theodore, Teigen revealed that while they still find each other incredibly attractive, sometimes they’re just too exhausted between work and parenting two kids to throw down.

“It doesn’t matter who you are — even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex-swimsuit model, you’re just tired,” Teigen, 32, told Women’s Health for their October cover story.

“We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!” she exclaimed, before adding that she felt confident they would “get back into it again.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen for Women's Health Eric Ray Davidson

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Uses a Syringe to Save Spilled Breast Milk: “I Am So Jealous of People with Plentiful Boobies”

Still, there is one surefire way to get both parents feeling in a frisky mood. “It is funny,” she added. “If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sexy.’ ”

Teigen explained that in those situations, “We’ll probably have sex that night.”

The couple welcomed baby Miles on May 16. They’re also the proud parents of daughter Luna Simone, 2.

Chrissy Teigen for Women's Health Eric Ray Davidson

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter “Pushed” a Boy on First Day of Preschool — Watch the Cute Confession

The cookbook author also admitted that her breasts have completely changed since welcoming baby No. 2.

“With your second, you just, like, pop ’em on,” she said about breastfeeding. “I look at my boobs and I’m like, ‘What the heck happened?’ ”

“They face outwards now. They’re like giant disks,” Teigen joked. “I don’t even know how to hide them. I forget that people are still like, ‘Whoa!’ And I don’t mean to shove my boobs in their faces.”

Chrissy Teigen covers Women's Health Eric Ray Davidson

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen “Projectile Puked” at Daughter’s School Orientation: ‘It Wasn’t First Day Jitters’

Earlier this week, Legend, 39, revealed that the couple are already thinking about baby No. 3.

“I think so, we’d like to,” the Tony-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer revealed on the latest episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

“We can do three,” he added.