Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a special night out with daughter Luna Simone.

The "All of Me" crooner, 44, and Cravings author, 37, spent some special solo time with their oldest, 6½, at a monster truck rally on Saturday night.

In a selfie Teigen shared on her Instagram Story from the night out, Luna enjoys snacks, mid-chew as she poses wearing tire-style headphones. She pairs the look with a pink long-sleeved shirt with ruffly sleeves, a matching bow in her hair and a black leather jacket.

Behind her, Teigen and Legend lean toward one another and smile for the sweet shot. In addition to Luna, the couple is also parents to daughter Esti Maxine, 4 weeks, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (L); The couple's children Esti, Luna and Miles. Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," the proud mama wrote in her caption.

The EGOT winner shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word … ," he concluded.