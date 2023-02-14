Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made some special time to bond with their oldest, daughter Luna

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 05:28 PM
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a special night out with daughter Luna Simone.

The "All of Me" crooner, 44, and Cravings author, 37, spent some special solo time with their oldest, 6½, at a monster truck rally on Saturday night.

In a selfie Teigen shared on her Instagram Story from the night out, Luna enjoys snacks, mid-chew as she poses wearing tire-style headphones. She pairs the look with a pink long-sleeved shirt with ruffly sleeves, a matching bow in her hair and a black leather jacket.

Behind her, Teigen and Legend lean toward one another and smile for the sweet shot. In addition to Luna, the couple is also parents to daughter Esti Maxine, 4 weeks, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (L); The couple's children Esti, Luna and Miles. Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen baby
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," the proud mama wrote in her caption.

The EGOT winner shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word … ," he concluded.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
John Legend and baby
John Legend Sweetly Kisses Baby Daughter Esti as They Snuggle in Adorable New Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Had 'Emotional' First Nights with Baby Esti, Says He 'Felt the Love Expand' at Home
Chrissy Teigen and baby Estie
Chrissy Teigen Nurses Baby Esti in Sweet Video as She Says They Have a 'Lot of Boob Time' Together
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn7jPvZv9F2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link chrissyteigen Verified Too 😎 for school but still going to school because it’s important 4h
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Chrissy Teigen baby
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
John Legend Rollout
John Legend on How He Gives Chrissy Teigen a 'Break' as She Recovers from Delivering Baby Esti
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Reveals the Sweet Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Esti's Name
john legend
John Legend and Son Miles Watch NFL Game Together over FaceTime — See the Sweet Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/3022299370948783789/ — Chrissy Teigen Returns to Hospital to 'Bandage' C-Section Wound After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen Says She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her Wound After Daughter Esti Maxine's Birth