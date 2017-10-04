Chrissy Teigen also opens up about PPD, sharing, "I have really good days and really bad days, and I don't tend to talk about the really bad days"

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She and Husband John Legend Will Soon Try for Baby No. 2 with Remaining Frozen Embryo

Will little Luna Simone soon be getting a sibling?

The star has long been candid about having to undergo IVF to conceive daughter Luna, now 17 months. The frozen embryo that Teigen will have implanted within the coming months is the couple’s final one left from fertility treatments she underwent several years ago.

Teigen, 31, reveals that she and Legend, 38, started with 20 embryos, but that number was narrowed down to three after screening and based on what was “going to be good for [my] body.”

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she explains.

Teigen also opens up to InStyle about her battle with postpartum depression, which she admits she first struggled to understand.

“I thought I was just being a selfish a—hole,” she says, sharing that it reached a point that she was staying home with the curtains drawn before being formally diagnosed.

“It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad,’ ” Teigen recalls. “I actually couldn’t move.”

Continues the model, “I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”

Teigen first opened up about her struggle with PPD back in April, penning an essay for Glamour that revealed she had been prescribed an antidepressant and planned to begin seeing a therapist.

The Lip Sync Battle host also praises her husband of four years in the new interview, laughing as she says, “I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine.”

“He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours,” she shares, adding, “I mean, I don’t care about half the s— he’s doing either.”