01 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on Loving Motherhood Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty In April 2021, Teigen expressed her hopes to grow her family in any way possible in a conversation with Refinery29. "I love being a mom and I can't imagine ever saying, 'Well, I'm done, I'm good on kids.' John will probably have to be the one to pipe up and say that," she joked of her husband.

02 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on Feeling Frustrated with Her Odds Chrissy Teigen. Rich Polk/Getty In April 2021, the former Lip Sync Battle host talked to Refinery29 about believing she could have a baby again even when she was told it wouldn't happen. "It was just something with my body that was not right at that time," Teigen said, referring to her pregnancy with Jack. "In my mind, I'm like, I need to try again, though. I want to try again. I believe my body's in a better place than it was. And it's hard to be told that you shouldn't when you genuinely believe that you could."

03 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on Her Fertility Campaign Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Following the loss of her son, Jack, Teigen partnered with the national fertility organization Resolve for a campaign called "Fertility Out Loud." Speaking to Glamour, Teigen opened up about her intentions for the project. "To be alone and isolated in that feeling is the worst," she said in April 2021. "And I don't want any woman to have to go through that feeling alone, ever."

04 of 10 John Legend on Destigmatizing Fertility Issues Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speaking to PEOPLE in March 2022, Teigen's EGOT husband expressed appreciation for his wife's outspoken honesty with regards to her fertility. "I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence," he said.

05 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on Retrying IVF Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Just a few months prior to her August 2022 pregnancy announcement, the ever-transparent star took to Instagram to say she was trying to conceive through IVF once again – and to clarify her side effects. "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist," she captioned the photo of her stretching in February. "But the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

06 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on the Lessons She Learned from Loss Lauren Dukoff Teigen spoke to PEOPLE about the personal growth which followed the hardship and grief of losing baby Jack. "I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am. This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family," she said in March 2021.

07 of 10 John Legend on the Power of Parenthood Chrissy Teigen Instagram In the midst of his wife's social media silence after losing Jack, Legend dedicated his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance to her. Along with a link to the video, the award-winning artist shared a message about what they had gone through weeks before. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world," he tweeted. "We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

08 of 10 Chrissy Teigen on the Advantages of IVF Chrissy Teigen/Instagram In the months after the Cravings author announced her second pregnancy, she spoke to PEOPLE about the miracle of harvesting her embryos: "These days, science is so incredible — we have family illnesses and there's a way to be able to see that something might have a chance of that."

09 of 10 John Legend on Healing Through Music Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Considering his prolific and decorated career, it's no surprise that the singer-songwriter looked to music production as an outlet while grieving the loss of his son. "When you lose a pregnancy and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family. Hopefully creating music out of it can be healing for me and for other people too," Legend told The Guardian in May 2022.