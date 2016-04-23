The new parents were seen dressed casually out in Los Angeles on Friday, just one week after welcoming their first child, Luna Simone

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Step Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Luna Simone

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, just a little over one week after welcoming their first child, Luna Simone Stephens.

Teigen, 30, and Legend, 37, both donned casual looks during the outing, sporting jeans, t-shirts and dark sunglasses.

The couple broke the baby news via social media last week, announcing that Luna was born on April 14.

The pair wasted no time showing the new baby off to the world. Just days after the announcement, Teigen posted an Instagram photo of herself and her daughter, including the caption “hi my lulu!”

Back in March, the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively that she had no plans to hide her daughter from the social media world.

“We’re not going to go out of our way to hide because obviously it’s such a big part of our lives to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything,” the then-pregnant model said. “I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything.”