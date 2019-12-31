Once again, John Legend is proving that son Miles is his mini-me!

After spending the Christmas holiday in Wyoming, Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Miles and Luna, headed off for warmer weather.

Teigen shared several snaps from their new beachy surroundings on Instagram, including one of the boys sitting on the beach as the waves approach. Legend, 41, and Miles, who turns 2 in May, both wear blue patterned swim trunks and giant smiles on their faces.

Teigen wrote in her caption, “da bears,” referencing her nickname for the father-son pair.

On Sunday, the “All of Me” singer shared a similar photo with both his kids lounging in the beautiful clear water.

“We left Wyoming,” he wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen on Why She Loves Spending Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming: ‘My Happy Place’

It’s not the first time that Legend and Miles have had a look-alike moment.

While the family is now soaking up the sunshine, Teigen recently spoke about how much she loved their time in snowy Jackson Hole, Wyoming for Christmas.

“I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole,” Teigen wrote over the weekend. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: A Legendary Christmas! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Surprise Kids with Real-Life Santa Claus

“Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day,” the Bring the Funny host continued. “I just love it here and love my family so fucking much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”

The family had what looked like a very fun and festive holiday, and Legend and Teigen even surprised Miles and Luna, 3½, with a real-life Santa.

In a video shared on Christmas morning, Legend can be heard saying, “I see Santa Claus! Oh my God, I saw Santa!” as Luna jumped up and down out of excitement.

“For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations,” Legend previously told PEOPLE of their family’s holiday traditions. “And we’ll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family.”