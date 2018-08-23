Chrissy Teigen's Daughter 'Pushed' a Boy on First Day of Preschool — Watch the Cute Confession

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter is queen of her preschool class.

Teigen, 32, gave fans a glimpse of 2-year-old Luna Simone‘s eventful start to school on Instagram, Wednesday.

In a video of Luna, who wore an adorable pink back-to-school dress, Teigen asked, “What happened today?”

Luna answered, “I fell down my forehead.” Teigen responded to her little girl, “No, that was in Bali. What’d you do today?”

Luna stated, simply, “I pushed,” to which her mom asked, “Who did you push?”

“I pushed a boy,” Luna confessed.

Luna and Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Inset: Christopher Polk/Getty

In the comment section of her post, Teigen — who also shares son 3-month-old Miles Theodore with husband Legend, 39 — added that “biting was so 8 months ago. Now it’s all about licking.”

Teigen also addressed a fan who quipped about a toddler traveling to Bali. She wrote, “I know I felt like such a douche saying it. She also left her letter L block in Beijing and I have to tell her that too. I want to punch myself.”

Earlier that day, Teigen shared that Luna was heading to preschool. “First week of school,” Teigen wrote. “They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. she loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

In the picture, Luna gazed pensively at her mini photo album — and looked too cool for school in pink bows, a jean jacket, and white sandals.

Luna’s school year had already gotten off to an unusual start. Earlier this week, Teigen tweeted, “Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow).”

She continued, “Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo.”

Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

Luna has some famous friends wishing her well as she embarks on her education: Mariah Carey, 48, commented on Teigen’s Instagram photo of Luna holding the photo album, “So cute!!!”

Teigen was seemingly starstruck, writing in response, “O M F G MY QUEEN.”