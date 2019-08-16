Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Bring Kids to Launch Event for Her New Sunglasses Collaboration

When you’re as good at clapping back at internet trolls as Chrissy Teigen is, you know a thing or two about shade.

So it was only natural that the model and cookbook author would team up with Quay Australia on a new line of sunglasses — ones she launched on Thursday night at a chic party in West Hollywood, California.

The event was attended by Teigen, husband John Legend, and two very special guests: their kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 15-month-old son Miles Theodore.

All looked like the picture perfect family, posing together in coordinating ensembles.

Teigen, 33, wore a long-sleeve romper, which she paired with clear heels and classic hoop earrings. Legend, 40, rocked a tailored lavender suit and a white patterned shirt with colorful accents that picked up Teigen’s ensemble. He added gray sneakers to finish out his look.

Luna, who has attended events with her mom in the past, complimented them both in a pink dress with blue and green flowers. Her hair was pulled back in two buns, both accented with blue bows.

Miles, meanwhile, wore Nantucket red pants and a short-sleeve white shirt.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Quay Australia

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and son Miles Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Quay Australia

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Quay Australia

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18451" href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen//" title="Chrissy Teigen"], John Legend, and the Vanderpump Rules cast Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Quay Australia

According to their website, the Chrissy x Quay collection features a range of the Australian brand’s top-selling sunglasses in all-new muted retro tones and fan-favorite shapes.

The line, which ranges in prince from $50 to $60, was developed closely by Teigen.

“We took the brand’s shapes that people already know and love and changed the colors to enhance them and make them more my style,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We went a little bit darker for fall and there are some mirror sunglasses, too.”

“I’ve been coming across Quay for years through friends who’ve done partnerships and collaborations with them, and seeing them on Instagram all the time,” Teigen added. “They sent me a bunch [of sunglasses] and every time I’ve worn them, I get all these compliments. I have so many pairs of sunglasses in every price range, but it’s always the Quay ones that I get compliments on. I was super excited to be part of something with them.”

Image zoom Luna Legend and her mom, Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom John Legend and his daughter, Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen sure looked excited, posing at the party with guests including Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and Billie Lee.

She shared more photos from the party on her Instagram Story too, including plenty of shots of her mini-me daughter.

One picture saw Luna posing in front of her mom’s ad for collection. Another post, a video, had Luna wearing a pair of the line’s chic sunglasses.

Fans can also spot Luna in the collaboration’s official commercial.