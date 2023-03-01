Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kiss Baby Daughter Esti on Both Cheeks in Adorable New Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are showering their baby daughter with love.

In an adorable video shared on 37-year-old Teigen's Instagram Wednesday, the couple is seen sandwiching 6-week-old Esti and giving her a big kiss on both cheeks.

"first kiss 🥪 !!" the mother-of-three captioned the clip which sees Esti making noises and the proud parents laughing.

Esti, whose middle name is Maxine, wears what appears to be a pink sleeping bag in the cute video, while mom and dad are matching in black outfits.

Legend, 44, announced the arrival of the couple's third child on Friday, Jan. 13 at a private concert. He and Teigen are also parents to daughter Luna, 6½, and son Miles, 4½.

The musician told the crowd that he and Teigen had welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he added.

Six days later the duo introduced their baby girl to the world with a sweet Instagram snapshot of Luna and Miles cradling their sister in a white fluffy blanket.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," wrote Teigen in the caption.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" she continued. "We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Legend recently told PEOPLE that he is "in awe" of how his wife is recovering from the cesarean delivery of their little girl.

"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," he said last month. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."

The Voice star went on to reveal how his other children are adjusting to having a new baby in the house.

"I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love," he told PEOPLE.

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he added of being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."