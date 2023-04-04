Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'

The Cravings author shared a snapshot of her family before they boarded a flight to the U.K.

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on April 4, 2023 09:42 AM
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with children Esti, Luna and Miles. Photo: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti Maxine has experienced another milestone: her first flight.

On Sunday, Teigen, 37, shared that she and her singer husband, 44, were about to take their first flight with their three children. "Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," the cookbook author captioned a snapshot of the family smiling before boarding a plane.

In the picture, daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, smiled for the camera while 10-week-old Esti — wearing a white onesie with a pacifier in her mouth — snoozed in her mom's arms.

Teigen dressed casually for the flight, sporting a gray coat and a long black low-cut top, while Legend rocked a camouflage jacket and flashed a big grin.

Writing in the comments section of the post, Teigen was quick to defend herself and her family after some of her 41 million followers claimed they were flying on a private jet. "You can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet," she wrote. She added sarcastically, "It's beautiful I love it here."

The Cravings author's use of emojis indicated that the family was traveling to the U.K., where Legend is set to perform at a series of shows. The R&B superstar is due to take to the stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday and Thursday.

In February, Legend opened up about how he has scaled back his work schedule for 2023, but admitted his wife of nearly 10 years would probably prefer if he drew it down even further.

Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows," he told PEOPLE. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."

He even performed the day Esti was born, announcing her arrival at a private concert on Friday, Jan. 13. The proud father told the crowd that he and Teigen had welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he added, before revealing that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

And while Legend has been joined by his whole family for his trip to the U.K., he and Teigen recently traveled to New York solo to attend the 2023 Planned Parenthood New York Spring Benefit Gala. Teigen was one of the honorees for her advocacy of reproductive rights alongside Padma Lakshmi, according to Vogue.

But Teigen ensured she checked in on her brood back home in Los Angeles and shared a cute picture of her FaceTime call with Esti on her Instagram Stories.

Chrissy Teigen Face timing baby Este for the first time while she's away
Chrissy Teigen's FaceTime with daughter Esti. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Half of Teigen's face could be seen on her end of the FaceTime chat as she smiled back at her newborn baby girl, who wore a beige onesie and white blanket and looked adorably at her mom through the camera.

"I miss you so much," Teigen wrote on the screenshot alongside a crying emoji.

She also shared a photo of Luna holding her baby sister whilst she was in the Big Apple with the caption, "told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did 😩."

The carousel of cute pictures also showed Luna hanging out with her little brother and showing off some delicious-looking cupcakes. "Cuteness overload!!!!! Luna is the boss!!!" Top Chef host Lakshmi wrote in the comments section.

