Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen is soaking in the joys of motherhood — which includes a successful family photo!

The mom of three posted a picture-perfect image to her Instagram page on Wednesday night, with her husband John Legend and all three of their kids looking directly at the camera.

The family of five was seated on a couch with Luna Simone, 7 next month, holding her 6-week-old baby sister Esti Maxine and leaning into her dad.

The couple's son Miles Theodore, 4½, was seated on the other side, his arms around his mom.

"Next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads)," Teigen, 37, joked of her ambitious next shot of the full household.

Legend, 44, was wearing a neon-pink Gucci sweatshirt, while Teigen looked comfortable in a black sports bra and gray leggings, her hair pulled back and no makeup, snuggled up next to her husband. Luna was in pink like her dad, while Miles sported a matching blue tie-dyed T-shirt and pants. Baby Esti was bundled up in a wearable blanket.

"Love wins," wrote Sharon Stone in the comments on the sweet snap.

"I am sooo happy for you all! Beautiful pic," wrote a fan. "And look at big sister Luna showing Esti some love. Perfect ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Can I use this for my holiday cards this year because this is family beauty in a photo," another person commented on the photogenic family.

Legend recently shared his own admiration for Teigen and his kids while out at the Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel Launch Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the carpet, he said he was in awe of how his wife is recovering from the cesarean delivery of Esti on Jan. 13.

"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," Legend said. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."

"[It's] very exciting," added the EGOT winner of his fuller family. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he continued about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."

Legend announced the arrival of the couple's third child on Jan. 13, at a private concert.

The "All of Me" artist told the crowd that he and Teigen had welcomed "the little baby this morning," adding, "What a blessed day."

Just six days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their new arrival, who was being held by her big sister and brother.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," the model and cookbook author wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen added. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."