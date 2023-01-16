Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are 'Ecstatic' About New Baby, Says Source: 'It's Been a Long Road'

A source tells PEOPLE that the whole family is excited about their newest addition after a "long road"

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 16, 2023 01:43 PM
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are overjoyed to welcome a new little one to the family.

The couple welcomed their new baby on Jan. 13, the proud father confirmed hours after his child's arrival while chatting with the crowd during a private concert.

A source tells PEOPLE that Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are both ecstatic about welcoming another baby.

"They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It's been a long road," the source says.

"Chrissy and the baby are doing well," adds the insider.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmveAaP_03/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> /Instagram
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The couple's two older children, son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, are also "so excited" about their new sibling.

"It's such an amazing way for them to start the new year," the source adds.

Following Legend's announcement Friday, attendees of the special event immediately headed to social media to share the big baby news.

"@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning," one concertgoer wrote.

The birth of their baby comes after the couple experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020.

“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Chrissy Teigen Instagram

In September, Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," explained Teigen, who announced her pregnancy in August.

"They've been excited for a long time," added the star of her two older kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

