"She keeps saying it's a miracle she got pregnant," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third child on the way

Chrissy Teigen 'Was Never Overly Cautious' Because She 'Never Thought' Natural Pregnancy Possible

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend still can't believe how baby No. 3 on the way came to be.

In this week's issue, a source tells PEOPLE that the model, 34, and musician "never thought it would be possible for Chrissy to get pregnant naturally," so they "were never overly cautious" in their intimacy.

"She keeps saying it's a miracle she got pregnant and was pregnant when she had the [breast-implant-removal] surgery," the insider adds.

Teigen and Legend, 41, have been open about how they previously underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two children:Miles Theodore, 2, and Luna Simone, 4.

"It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say," the EGOT recipient said last week on the Today show of conceiving their little one on the way during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

"But we're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well-wishes we've gotten from people all around the world," Legend added. "Thank you so much."

As for the big-sister-to-be, the source tells PEOPLE that "Luna is particularly excited for another sibling."

"She wasn't quite old enough when Miles came along but this time she understands there's a new baby coming. It's very cute," the insider continues.

The couple's son, however, is a little less enthused. "Luna is very, very excited," Teigen tweeted on Aug. 15. "Miles, not so much. Jealous!"

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE after she and Legend first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner's song "Wild," which was released on Aug. 13.

In last week's issue of PEOPLE, a source said the cookbook author and Chrissy's Court star, "was pretty shocked when she found out that she is pregnant."

"It really was the happiest news, though," the insider added. "She cried many happy tears and was very emotional."