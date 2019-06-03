Watch Chrissy Teigen Adorably Negotiate with Daughter Luna, 3, During a 'Candy Court' Session

Luna Simone might have a future career in law.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s 3-year-old daughter joined her parents for a “candy court” session recently, bargaining with her mom (a.k.a. the “judge”) over how much candy she would be allowed to have if promised to be on her best behavior.

“I now call to order the meeting of the candy. First off, Luna, I would like you to speak — tell me about why you deserve the candy,” Teigen, 33, says in the first of two clips shared to her Instagram account on Monday after banging a makeshift gavel.

“I want the candy ’cause I want it … and I like it,” answers Luna, earning a nod of approval from dad Legend, 40.

“Well, I need a really good reason as to why you need the candy,” Teigen counters, but all Luna can do is reiterate her previous (fair) point: “Uh … I like it.”

Teigen eventually relents, but not before Luna vows to stay well behaved as payment for the sweet treat.

“What are you going to do if I give you the candy?” the model and cookbook author asks her daughter, who reasonably replies, “Eat it” before her mom clarifies, “No, I mean are you gonna be good?”

“Yeah,” Luna agrees, but it’s not quite what Teigen is looking for.

“Can you say, ‘I promise not to scream?’ ” says the Lip Sync Battle host — which prompts Luna to recite, “I promise I won’t scream.”

Teigen may be a tough judge, but she’s a fair one too. Once the duo arrive at the negotiation stage — in the second clip, which the star captioned, “We have reached a settlement” — she tells her daughter, “Okay, how about let’s go into negotiations now. How many pieces of candy? I say one. What do you say?”

“I say like this (holds up three fingers),” Luna replies, sticking to her guns when her mom throws the low number out one more time, just in case.

“Hm … what about … two?” Teigen counters.

“Yes,” Luna replies immediately, leading everyone in the room to clap and cheer.