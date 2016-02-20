"I just held a tiny baby of sleepy mush and I'm just prepping you for 'chrissy teigen holds baby stupidly' article. She was nuzzly and happy!" Teigen tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen Reunites with Husband John Legend as He Cuddles Her Growing Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can’t wait to meet their baby girl!

In the meantime, the pregnant model was getting some pre-baby practice by cradling a fan’s infant at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition event recently, which Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen proudly posted on Instagram.

“So cute! @chrissyteigen,” the grandmother-to-be wrote while Teigen, 30, took to Twitter, “I just held a tiny baby of sleepy mush and I’m just prepping you for ‘chrissy teigen holds baby stupidly’ article. She was nuzzly and happy!”

No one was happier than Legend, 37, to be reunited with his wife after her SI Swimsuit press tour.

Vilailuck also shared a cute moment of the parents-to-be cuddling on the couch along with a photo of the Grammy-winning singer kissing Teigen’s baby bump.

The Lip Sync Battle star and her musician husband revealed in October they were expecting their first child together.

Pregnancy hasn’t exactly been easy for Teigen. Among her many first-time pregnancy inquiries, the hilarious social media star asked her over 1 million followers about the pain she’s been feeling in her ribs.

“Does the baby have access to my ribs? It feels like they’re bars and she’s an old timey prisoner with a tin mug,” Teigen tweeted on Friday.

The couple’s baby girl is due in the spring.