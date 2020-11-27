"We're just going to do the staples, and it's going to be beautiful and we're going to watch football," Teigen told PEOPLE this week about their Thanksgiving celebrations

John Legend Says He's 'So, So Grateful' for Chrissy Teigen and Their Children on Thanksgiving

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating Thanksgiving with their nearest and dearest.

To celebrate the holiday, Legend shared a photo of Teigen alongside their two children — son Miles Theodore, 2½, and daughter Luna Simone, 4½ — as they sat on the stairs of their home.

"So so grateful for these three," the 41-year-old captioned the post, after sharing an Instagram story of himself opening a bottle of champagne. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Earlier on Thursday, Teigen, 34, shared several Instagram story videos of herself getting glammed up alongside her mother — and showing off a hot pink dress. Teigen posted videos of some mushrooms and a prime rib roast she'd cook for the holiday.

"Just gonna do all these mushrooms psychedelically and have the best f—ing Thanksgiving ever," she joked.

Teigen told PEOPLE this week that she'd be "downsizing" the family's Thanksgiving spread this year.

"I just don't have it in me!" she told PEOPLE. "I've been doing this for 10 years with John and his family now, and I think I've gotten a little tired of just seeing so much food go to waste. I go way too hard with way too many sides."

"We're just going to do the staples, and it's going to be beautiful and we're going to watch football," she added.

Teigan explained that instead, she and Legend will make the holiday about "enjoying the time" with family.

"I don't want to wake up at 4 in the morning the entire week anymore to get [the meal] done," she said. "I want to enjoy the meal with my family while they're enjoying it."

Teigen and Legend's Thanksgiving celebration comes almost two months after they tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation.

The night before the holiday, Teigan shared that she was "in a bit of a grief depression hole."

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she tweeted. "they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

"I am in a very dark bubble and incapable of expressing what is happening and doing the best I can," she added in a reply to a tweet that critiqued her use of the word "fix" when referring to her mental health. "I feel broken and all I know is the opposite is fixed - I know it isn’t that easy but it’s all I can think of at the moment. Did not mean to offend."

On Tuesday morning, the couple announced they are partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

From now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 as part of a $100 million commitment over the next five years for each photo or video posted to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

"There are all kinds of families that face health challenges with their kids. A lot of times you have to relocate to go to the nearest children's hospital, which might be hours away from where you live," Legend told PEOPLE exclusively this week about the organization's impact. "A lot of families can't afford to do that, and Ronald McDonald House is there for them."

"Imagine how scary it is for a child to be alone at the hospital. I'm a grown adult, and I can't fathom John not being with me, and my mom. It's completely unfair," added Teigen. "It's just so beautiful to see that it doesn't take much when we are all able to come together. That's a really beautiful, wonderful, special thing."

The couple says they were buoyed earlier this fall by the love and support they received after revealing the loss of their son, Jack.