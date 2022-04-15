Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna celebrated her birthday at Disneyland while wearing a costume resembling that of Jasmin's from Aladdin

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's 6th Birthday with a Trip to Disneyland

Luna Simone celebrated her 6th birthday at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

The daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rang in her birthday on Thursday with a trip to Disneyland a day prior.

Joined by her younger brother, 3-year-old Miles Theodore, Luna and her family posed for loving snapshots at the Anaheim, California, destination as she celebrated her special day.

In one photo, the family of four posed before the theme park's iconic Sleeping Beauty castle while Minnie Mouse made a guest appearance beside them.

In another shot, Luna — decked out in a costume resembling that of Jasmin's from Aladdin — was captured with a crown atop her head as she and her loved ones enjoyed the classic It's a Small World ride.

chrissy teigen, john legend Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty

For the daytime outing, Teigen, 36, kept it casually cool in a black windbreaker and black sneakers, which she accessorized with a pair of bright green leggings and pink mouse ears with a bow on her head.

Legend, 43, meanwhile, spent the day wearing a bright short-sleeve floral shirt, while Miles looked cute in a matching tie-dye ensemble.

Teigen also shared a video on her Instagram Story of the family's magical trip, posting a clip of Luna excitedly grabbing food while inside a restaurant at the theme park.

Chrissy Teigen, john legend Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Lollllll," the proud mom wrote alongside the video, as Disney characters including Pluto and Chip & Dale made their way past Luna, who was holding a plate of eats.

Legend previously marked his little girl's birthday with a tribute post on Instagram Wednesday.

"I can't believe she's 6 already. I'm very biased but she's soooo wonderful and I'm proud to be her dad," he wrote in his caption. "Happy birthday Luna Simone!"

In the post, the Grammy winner shared a series of cute photos of his daughter to celebrate her special day.

In one picture, Luna wears oversized red boxing gloves and in another shot, she smiles holding an ice cream cone.