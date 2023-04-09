Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying an overseas Spring Break vacation together as a family.

The Cravings cookbook author and her EGOT-winning husband celebrated Easter with their three kids — daughters Esti Maxine, 3 months, and daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — in Venice, Italy.

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram Sunday, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."

chrissy teigen instagram

Teigen recently opened up about mom life on March 22 in an interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, joking about how she copes during overwhelmed times.

"I get the iPad now," Teigen said of the parenting trend with younger kids being digitally submerged in Apple products these days. "My excuse is Miles is a dinosaur genius; because of the iPad, he can recite every name, every everything. Luna is, like, designing clothes. So it's not, it's not all bad."

Asked whether Teigen's oldest children realize the family they were born into, the model explained there was some awareness there. "They know, like, photographers and stuff," she said. "Like they'll be like, 'My friend said that they saw you on The Voice last night' … they get it, but not really."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with children Esti, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"And we're still not, you know, you're never gonna be cool to them anyway," Teigen said.

Legend said the new family dynamic is "very exciting," Legend told PEOPLE in a February interview. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the "All of Me" hitmaker added about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."