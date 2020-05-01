Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and More to Celebrate Mother's Day with Baby2Baby Instagram Live

Baby2Baby has distributed more than 10 million items to families in need during the pandemic

Mother’s Day celebrations during the coronavirus outbreak will undoubtedly be a little different for many this year, but a group of celeb moms are ready to support mothers and families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and more will be celebrating Mother’s Day with Baby2Baby on May 9 during an Instagram Live to support fellow moms affected by the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"As a mom and a Baby2Baby Board Member, I have always been inspired by the work of this organization providing diapers and basic essentials to families in need, says Richie, 38, in a statement. “Before the COVID-19 crisis, one in three moms struggled to provide diapers for their babies, and now moms around the country are in an even worse position due to this unprecedented pandemic.”

“It is now more important than ever that we support Baby2Baby, and the mothers and children who need them,” adds Richie, who's mom to daughter Harlow, 12, and son Sparrow, 10.

Other celeb moms confirmed to participate include Kelly Rowland, Drew Barrymore, Busy Philipps, Jenna Dewan and Ali Wong.

“The need for basic essentials for children in poverty has increased every single day since COVID-19 and when children struggle, so do their moms,” says Baby2Baby co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “The best gift we can give to these mothers on Mother's Day are the critical items like diapers, formula, soap and hygiene they cannot afford or access right now."

The organization has already distributed more than 10 million essential items to families across the country since the coronavirus outbreak began and has provided over 70 million items to families in need over the last 8 years.

The moms will go live on Baby2Baby’s Instagram on Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET.