Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sweet Inspiration Behind Daughter Esti’s Name

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the sweet reason she named her daughter Esti.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old discussed how she and husband John Legend, 44, chose their 10-week-old daughter's moniker during a trip to Europe.

"We were on vacation where we got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like I love the name Este," said Teigen, who tied the knot with Legend in Lake Como in September 2013.

"I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti," she continued, before revealing the couple then discovered a sweet family connection to the name.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen explained. "I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Singer Legend has previously revealed that Esti's middle name, Maxine, also has a family connection.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it's a lot of my family in the name," he told E! News.

During her TV appearance, author Teigen also called their little one "such a light and a joy" as she opened up about how her and Legend's elder children — daughter Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — have adjusted to having a new baby around the house.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"It's weird because I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me," she explained. "But they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me. So, it's both. It has a lot to do with her, obviously, but they still shower her with love, every bath in the sink, they crowd around."

Teigen added that Miles is also smothering his little sister in kisses. "Miles in this crazy kissing phase where he's kind of practicing a little bit on everything," she said. "Miles it's like six in the morning, I feel the kisses and he thinks I'm asleep and it's so cute. He'll do my top lip and bottom lip and then with Esti he's like, 'Ahh!' all in. He loves it, he's so affectionate."

Last month Legend told PEOPLE Miles and Luna were doing "so well" with their new sibling."[It's] very exciting," said the former Voice coach. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

Esti was welcomed into the world via C-section on January 13, with Legend announcing the news at a private concert.