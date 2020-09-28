Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy: 'It Is Scary'

The model is currently pregnant with her third child, a boy

Chrissy Teigen is on the mend after facing "scary" complications during her pregnancy.

On Sunday evening, the 34-year-old model — who is pregnant with her third child, a boy — revealed through a series of posts on her Instagram Story that she is spending time in the hospital after weeks of mandatory bed rest due to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

Posting from her hospital bed, Teigen said that she is halfway through her pregnancy and that her bleeding issues have been going on for a "little less than a month."

"We're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting," Teigen said. "A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. But mine was a lot."

She added: "Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. ... It was at the point today where it was like never stopping."

Teigen also told fans that the situation is "so weird because I feel really good," adding that she is "usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise."

"That way I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so, so hard for me to come to terms with," she said.

The cookbook author then went on to gush about her growing baby boy, saying, "The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles."

"He moves a lot," she continued. "He's moved so much earlier than they ever did. He's like a rollie pollie. We have like a million great pictures of him. He's just so different than they were. So he's so strong and I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and just the strongest little dude, so I can't wait for him."

Teigen and husband John Legend also share 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

But, despite her unborn child's strength, Teigen knows that he isn't in the clear just yet.

"Basically he's the strongest, coolest dude in the s---tiest house. His house is just falling apart," she said. "It didn't have a good foundation to begin with, though. He didn't have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning."

"It's just hard because there's not much you can do," she added. "I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything."

"Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it's scary in the way that there's just really nothing to do."

Also during her hospital stay, Teigen revealed that Legend stayed in the room with her, where he made his wife of seven years her very own sandwich.