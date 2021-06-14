Chrissy Teigen Says She Hopes Her Kids 'Recognize My Evolution' as She Apologizes for Past Tweets

In her public apology, Chrissy Teigen says she hopes son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 5, see how she's grown to embrace kindness in her everyday life

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about what she wants her kids to take away from her public apology over her past insensitive tweets.

On Monday, the Cravings author penned a blog post in which she further breaks her silence after apologizing last month for previously bullying Courtney Stodden on social media. In the essay, Teigen explains that there is "simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets" and that "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The truth is, I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY," she writes. "Life has made me more empathetic."

Teigen goes on to share what she wants her two kids - Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, whom she shares with husband John Legend - to learn from her public apology.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

"John tells me almost every day how much our daughter Luna reminds him of me. Every day, I try to make sure she's all the best parts of me, all the things I aspire to be all the time, but fail at sometimes," writes Teigen. "And we preach kindness to her and Miles every chance we get. Will they eventually realize there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Luna and Miles Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: John Legend Honors Wife Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day After a 'Year that Tested You in So Many Ways'

"My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale," the mom of two continues. "Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible. The good who will still f--- up in front of the world but rarely, and never not growing only more good from it."

Teigen adds, "I'm going to keep working to be the best version of myself for EVERYONE. Everyone deserves better - even my detractors. And better is what you can expect from me. The world needs more kindness and love and I want to contribute to it. I've been on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue."

Teigen told PEOPLE in April about how Luna is "exactly" like Mom.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," said Teigen at the time. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything - it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too - not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."