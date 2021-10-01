Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son Jack with Memorial: 'Hopefully Some Closure in My Heart Will Happen'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced September 2020 that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to honor her late son Jack, one year after losing him during her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author shared photos on Instagram from a memorial ceremony she held for Jack alongside husband John Legend, her two children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, as well as her mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the solemn and touching tribute, the family dressed in all black and stood around a table that was adorned with flowers and candles.

"Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today. hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now 😩 thank you guys for the kind words. It's a process. Xx," Teigen captioned the post.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she wrote in September, announcing their loss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the memorial for Jack, Teigen also honored "the son we almost had" on Instagram Tuesday for National Sons Day. She shared a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as husband John Legend held her.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote in the caption. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

chrissy teigen Credit: chrissy teigen/instagram

Teigen said in December that she would "never" be pregnant again. "Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said in March. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Earlier this month, Teigen also got candid about how her body has changed since her last pregnancy, saying that she felt her body "paused in time."