Chrissy Teigen Dedicates Third Cravings Cookbook to Late Son Jack

"It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me," Teigen wrote on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is honoring her late son Jack with a special tribute in her new cookbook.

The model, 35, who released Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love Friday, shared a glimpse at the pages inside her third cookbook on her Instagram Story, including a dedication page featuring a photo of cookies against a marble counter with the words "For Jack" printed in the middle.

The page honors Teigen and husband John Legend's late son, whom they lost last year 20 weeks into Teigen's pregnancy. The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, shared the devastating news in October.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," Teigen wrote on Instagram at the time. "It just wasn't enough."

Teigen shared Thursday that writing her latest Cravings book "quite literally saved" her.

"It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me," she wrote alongside a photo of the colorful cookbook cover posted to Instagram. "How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you. I didn't have a theme in mind when we made this book - all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort."

Teigen's cookbook dedication comes after her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, also honored Jack in her own book. The author of the Pepper Thai Cookbook told WSJ Magazine in April that her family is keeping Jack's memory alive after his passing.

"We talk about him every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve," she said. "We're getting better each day. ... We're getting so much better, and Chrissy too."

Teigen has been candid about the struggles she faced during and after her miscarriage, marking moments like Jack's due date on Instagram. In February, she paid tribute to her late son with a photo of her wrist featuring three bracelets: one for Luna, one for Miles and one for Jack.

"Today was your due date. we love you forever 💜," she wrote over the photo.

After losing her son, Teigen said she will "never" be pregnant again.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she told PEOPLE in April. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Teigen and Legend, 42, previously welcomed their son and daughter via IVF, which Teigen said she's "so lucky for."