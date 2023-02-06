Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'

Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first.

The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest.

"happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post.

EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of the year, best rap performance and best rap song all for his "God Did" collaboration with DJ Khaled.

Teigen wrote on Twitter at the end of January that she and daughter Esti have "a lot of boob/documentary time together right now," listing the different films she's watched while breastfeeding her newborn.

Along with Esti, Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna, 6½, and son Miles, 4.

The couple gave the world a first glimpse of their newest family member Jan. 19 with a sweet photo alongside her siblings.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," the 37-year-old said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Speaking to E! News about the new addition, Legend shared that the infant's name comes from his side of the family.

"It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther," he shared. "It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.' "

As for Esti's middle name, Legend said the moniker Maxine comes from another relative.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," he added of his late grandma Marjorie, who died in February 2021. "So, it's a lot of my family in the name."

