Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top as She and John Legend Hit the Gym
It’s a family workout!
Chrissy Teigen, hubby John Legend and Teigen’s growing baby bump were spotted leaving a gym on Monday in Los Angeles.
The two wore matching, all black outfits and Teigen, 29, showed off her pregnancy belly in a croptop and leggings.
Photos of the family outing show Teigen carrying two post-workout smoothies, seemingly for herself and Legend, 36.
Later, the pair was spotted shopping at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. A photo of the trips shows the two both carrying large bags of groceries.
Family gym time is the usual for Teigen and Legend, the two (along with Teigen’s baby bump) were spotted out earlier this month on another gym run.
It seems the FABlife co-host’s sweat sessions balance her pregnancy cravings (namely, Fruity Pebbles and Cap’N Crunch) — meals some social media users have questioned.
However, in true Teigen fashion, the mom-to-be shut down the critics.
“If you wanna give me unsolicited baby advice on the damn cereal I ear/what I wear u better unlock your profile so I can see your perfection,” the 29-year-old tweeted.
She added: “Yes I am living off dyed food. Tuna too! Gonna try to dye my tuna actually. Then have an icy, dyed vodka soda and that’s just lunch.”
–Char Adams