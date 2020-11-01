Chrissy Teigen Gets Touching Tattoo in Honor of Son Jack Following Pregnancy Loss

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," Teigen previously wrote in a moving essay

Chrissy Teigen will always keep the memory of her late son Jack close to her.

On Halloween, Teigen, 34, unveiled a touching tribute to her and husband John Legend's son, whom they lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While having a “date night” with her husband, Teigen shared a photograph of the couple holding hands, revealing a new tattoo on her wrist, which featured Jack’s name written in cursive script.

The inking is located just above another tattoo Chrissy got in honor of her family, which reads “John – Luna – Miles," a nod to her husband and their daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2. Legend, 41, has a matching tattoo featuring the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Teigen announced her return to social media after a short break following her tragic pregnancy loss — and went on to pen a heartbreaking essay about the difficult experience of losing her son.

"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness,” wrote Teigen, who had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and went through several blood transfusions while in the hospital.

"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again," she continued.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with son Jack | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend | Credit: chrissy teigen/insagram

Teigen, who shared on Friday that she will be receiving at-home medical care “for a bit," went on to explain in the essay that she decided to open up about her experience "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote.