Chrissy Teigen Gets Her 'Boobies Pulled' Out — and Daughter Luna Writes a Hilarious Post-Op Card

Chrissy Teigen said goodbye to her "boobies."

On Thursday, the model and mother of two revealed she underwent surgery to have her breast implants removed. "Surgery went perfectly!" Teigen shared on Instagram.

"So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she added, sharing two photos of the adorable homemade cards her two children — daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 — made for her ahead of the operation.

One of the cards hilariously read, "Have fun pulling your boobies out," and was signed, "Love Luna." The second read, "Bye Boobies," with a mermaid sticker.

Teigen, who shares her children with husband John Legend, first revealed she had breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK in March, explaining that she underwent the plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the outlet. "I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” Teigen added. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."

In late May, the Cravings cookbook author announced that she would, in fact, be getting them removed. "I’m getting my boobs out!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a topless modeling photo with heart emojis over her breasts.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she explained in the caption. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"