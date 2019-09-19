Chrissy Teigen 'Finally' Gets a Kiss from Son Miles: '16 Months, Worth the Wait!'

Chrissy Teigen reached a major parenting milestone on Wednesday.

After months of waiting, the 33-year-old mother of two and Bring the Funny judge at long last got a kiss from her son, Miles Theodore.

“Finally!!” Teigen wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the sweet smooch. “Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough. I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait.”

In the clip, Miles sits in his high-chair, leaning over the tray to give his mom a kiss on the lips.

Many of Teigen’s A-list followers celebrated her moment, with celebrity moms like Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Ali Wong, and Molly Sims posting in the comments section.

Teigen shares Miles with husband John Legend, 40.

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone, who earlier this month hit a milestone of her own: her first crush!

She adorably chatted about the boy, who she knows from school, in a video Teigen shared to Instagram.

“He always listens to my feelings … he always shares,” Luna said, answering “Yeah” immediately when her mom asked if the boy is cute. “He has really long hair, all the way to [his ears]. … It’s brown.”

Asked “Is he your boyfriend?” by Teigen, Luna shut down the romance rumors quickly.

“No. He’s my cute, cute boy … friend,” she said, emphasizing the last word.

Also this month, Teigen and Legend celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a trip to Paris.

As for more kids, Teigen told PEOPLE last September that she and Legend dream of having a big family.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it,” she said. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

It’s a sentiment that the people around her fully support. “I always knew she was going to be an amazing mom,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of OUAI Haircare Jen Atkin, Teigen’s close friend, told PEOPLE. “I hope she has nine or 10 kids because she’s just so good at it.”