Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss at Democratic Campaign Rally

Chrissy Teigen's appearance comes nearly one month after she and husband John Legend lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen made her first public appearance since she and husband John Legend announced they suffered a tragic pregnancy loss last month.

On Monday, Teigen and her children joined Legend on stage at a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Legend finished his performance of "Wake Up Everybody" by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, he thanked the audience for coming out to the rally and invited his family on stage for a special tribute.

"I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby?" Legend asked Teigen, who was still offstage. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter Luna is here. My son Miles is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

Image zoom Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

The 34-year-old walked on stage wearing a white blazer and matching skirt as well as a black face mask. She gave Legend a kiss and a hug from behind before giving her regards to the audience.

"Hi everyone," she said to the crowd.

The couple's daughter Luna Simone, 4, shined on stage in a glittery pink jacket, and son Miles Theodore, 2, wore a tiger sweater with a fur-lined winter coat.

As Teigen stood on stage, Legend said he wanted to "do a special song that [he] dedicated to [his] wife a little while ago."

"I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. ... This song is called 'Never Break,' " Legend said as his family walked off stage for his next performance.

Image zoom

Image zoom Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Legend, 41, first dedicated his performance of "Never Break" to his wife at the Billboard Music Awards last month.

Sharing a video of the performance, he later wrote on Twitter, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

Last week, Teigen announced her return to social media after a short break following her pregnancy loss — and went on to pen a heartbreaking essay about the difficult experience of losing her son 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness," wrote Teigen, who had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and went through several blood transfusions while in the hospital.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with son Jack | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again," she continued.

Teigen, who shared that she will be receiving at-home medical care "for a bit," went on to explain in the essay that she decided to open up about her experience "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote.