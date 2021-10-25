Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Family Travels with Late Son's Ashes, Kids Say 'Don't Forget Baby Jack'

Chrissy Teigen is revealing new details about how her family keeps her late son's memory alive.

In an exclusive first look at Teigen's interview with parenting site Scary Mommy, the 35-year-old shares that her family travels with their late son Jack's ashes, a practice that Teigen and husband John Legend's daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, like to be involved in.

"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," Teigen says of her two kids. "And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Teigen and Legend announced on Sept. 30, 2020, that they had lost their pregnancy with Jack.

The Cravings cookbook author explains that at the time, she and Legend told Luna and Miles "we lost him, but it wasn't really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, 'Okay, this happened. Here he is now. He didn't make it.' "

"It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, 'Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us. And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we're still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him. That makes him really excited and really happy,' " she continues. "So they know that he's still very much a part of our lives."

Teigen honored "the son we almost had" on Instagram last month for National Sons Day. She shared a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as Legend held her.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote in the caption. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

"Without a doubt, I have just lived through a period more transformative than I could have ever imagined. We lived through personal trauma, with the loss of our unborn baby, Jack," she wrote in the introduction. "And that turned a very private journey into personal love and acceptance of life and all of its wild, horrific, beautiful ups and downs. So many of you stood by us during that time! I cannot thank you enough."