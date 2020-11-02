Chrissy Teigen Thanks Friends for Donating Blood in Honor of Late Son Jack: 'The Love I Feel'

"To do something like this for baby jack is just ... I dunno. Beautiful," Chrissy Teigen said

Chrissy Teigen's longtime pal Kimmie Kyees rallied some friends to donate blood over the weekend in honor of the model's late son, Jack.

On Sunday night, Teigen, 34, shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the celebrity manicurist for the sweet gesture in remembrance of her son, who she lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛,'" the Bring the Funny judge began in her lengthy post, which was accompanied by a video collage of photos showing Kyees and her friends attending a blood drive on Halloween.

During her pregnancy loss, Teigen was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and went through several blood transfusions while in the hospital.

"Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends," she continued in her post. "The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."

Teigen went on to explain the importance of donating right now, as blood donations are "severely down" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, before ending her note with one final heartfelt thank you.

"Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with 💨🍃🦋," the cookbook author added.

Kyees and her friends' blood donations come not long after Teigen announced her return to social media with a heartbreaking essay about the difficult experience of losing her son. (She had taken a short break to mourn the loss privately.)

In the essay, Teigen recalled the moment she was told it was "time to let go."

"I cried a little at first, then went into full-blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness,” wrote Teigen.

"Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again," she continued.