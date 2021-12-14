Chrissy Teigen documented the moment she worked to recover her 5-year-old daughter Luna’s tooth after accidentally dropping it down the sink drain

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Drops Daughter Luna's First Lost Tooth Down the Sink Drain: 'So Sad'

Chrissy Teigen just documented a recent parenting mishap.

On Monday, the 36-year-old shared a video on her Instagram Story after her and husband John Legend's 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone lost her first tooth.

However, Teigen said she accidentally dropped the tooth down the sink drain as she showed a clip of a plumber working to open up the pipes to recover it.

"Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink," the model wrote.

The mom of two later shared an update with her followers after locating the tooth while searching the drain with a camera.

"Oh s--- we found it on the camera! Praise lord I was so sad," Teigen added.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen and Legend, 42, often discuss Luna's milestones with their social media followers.

Earlier this month, the couple shared an adorable snap of Luna on social media in honor of her receiving her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In celebration, the proud parents took their "big girl" to get ice cream. Legend's photo shows Luna smiling with an ice cream cone in one hand and her face mask in the other.

"Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot," the EGOT-winning star wrote on Instagram.

Teigen added in her own post, "Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!"

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Last month, Legend also posted a photo of his daughter posing next to son Miles Theodore, 3, after Luna earned her first soccer trophy.

"Luna was very proud of her first (participation) trophy and so was Miles 😍⚽️," the singer wrote alongside the snap of Luna rocking her purple soccer jersey.

Earlier this year, the couple called Luna their "dream" daughter for her birthday in April, paying tribute to her special day with cute images of their little girl.

"To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can't believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years," Teigen wrote alongside her post. "Our dream daughter. also props to me and john you're welcome!!!!"