Luna's Wish Is Her Command! Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up as Aladdin's Jasmine for Princess Playtime

It’s a whole new world at Chrissy Teigen‘s house!

The model and Cravings: Hungry for More author tapped into her childhood during a recent dress-up session with her daughter Luna Simone, 2½, when the duo donned princess costumes and posed for a cute snap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Showing off her midsection in Princess Jasmine‘s iconic two-piece aqua-and-gold ensemble from Disney’s 1992 animated classic Aladdin (along with the matching tiara, of course!), Teigen threw up two peace signs for the shot.

Daughter Luna seemed distracted by something off camera, but looked adorable regardless in a purple dress made to resemble the one Rapunzel wears in 2010’s Tangled.

“All this and u can’t even buy Aladdin on iTunes,” the mother of two, 33, joked in her post’s caption.

A second photo, taken of Teigen from the back and captioned, “The things we do,” showed her watching the movie while in costume.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: John Legend Reveals How He Picks Christmas Presents for Chrissy Teigen Five Years into Marriage

The new snapshots come two weeks after Teigen shared a video of herself and her daughter dancing and singing to “A Whole New World” as the soundtrack played in the background, while Luna wore another glittery gown from her collection: one that resembled Queen Elsa’s from Frozen.

At one point in the sweet clip, the Lip Sync Battle host lifted Luna up by her arms and swung her around in a circle as they continued their dance party in front of the fireplace.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Shares First Aladdin Poster: “Can’t Wait for Y’all to See Me BLUE!”



“Nightly ritual! A magic carpet sky? I dunno the words I’m old I forget,” Teigen joked in the video’s caption.

Although it has been 26 years since the animated film was released, the upcoming live-action version starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith as the Robin Williams-originated Genie hits theaters May 24, 2019.