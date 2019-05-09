She Got It from Her Mama: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Unknowingly Recreates Her Crying Face Meme

While Miles may be a mini John Legend, Luna is entirely her mom — and this photo proves it.

Chrissy Teigen‘s iconic 2015 Golden Globes facial expression that was hilariously immortalized as a meme has made a return, but this time from her 3-year-old daughter Luna. The former model shared the incredible side-by-side comparison on her Instagram, Wednesday.

In the photo, Luna can be seen unknowingly making the exact same expression as Teigen from the Golden Globes — wide eyes, cringe and all.

Teigen jokingly wrote, “o dear,” alongside the post.

Fans and famous friends were quick to respond to the post, actress Halle Berry calling it “DESTINY,” and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler commenting, “Amazing.” One fan called Teigen “mum of the year/universe” in the comments. People are living for the twin mother-daughter moment.

But this may not be the last time we see Luna mimicking her mom, who frequently gets caught making hilarious and unexpected facial expressions at award shows.

At the 2018 Emmys, photographers captured yet another meme-worthy face from Teigen, who jokingly responded to the photo calling it a “setup.”

The mother of two appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last September and explained that she just “can’t help it” when it comes to making a face for the camera at award shows.

She also went on to explain the story behind the face Luna so effortlessly adopted from the 2015 Golden Globes, which Teigen was caught making while her husband, Legend, accepted his award.

“A lot of things happening here, Jimmy,” she remarked on the show. “Red wine, but also just a flood of emotions from my husband’s award.”