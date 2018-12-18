“I always came from the mindset of ‘eat what we serve or go to bed hungry’ but I’m officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks,” she lamented. “Any ideas welcome!”

I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old pic.twitter.com/bqQ40bFQ4F

I always came from the mindset of "eat what we serve or go to bed hungry" but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks…. any ideas welcome!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2018

a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realize how insane this was til I started typing it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2018

The mom of two, who also has 7-month-old son Miles Theodore with husband John Legend, is going to great lengths to come up with an answer.

“I’m spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME … I just love projects,” Teigen wrote.

“A binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn’t realize how insane this was til I started typing it,” she concluded.

That same day, Luna gave coconut chicken tenders and broccoli a try. “Coconut chicken tenders for toons. Man even portrait mode can’t save this. I tried,” Teigen posted on Instagram.

Satisfying Luna’s taste buds is helpful research as Teigen writes a cookbook for kids. At the New York City Wine and Food Festival in October, the model and Lip Sync Battle host revealed that she had undertaken the new project with children in mind.

“I really wanna make it awesome,” she said. “I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they’re just kids, so we’re gonna do stuff that kids are going to love.”

“It’s going to be so good,” Teigen noted. “Hopefully it’s Luna-approved.”