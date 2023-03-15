Chrissy Teigen Shows How Daughter Luna Took Care of Her Siblings While Mom and Dad Were Away

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's oldest daughter, Luna, took her mom's comment to heart

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 15, 2023 05:15 PM
Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Esti
Chrissy Teigen, daughters Luna and Esti. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has a little helper in daughter Luna.

Recently returning from a trip to New York with husband John Legend, the mom of three shared what her oldest, daughter Luna Simone, was up to while her parents were away.

"Told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did 😩," she captioned the photo carousel shared on Instagram Wednesday.

The first photo shows the soon-to-be 7-year-old carefully holding her baby sister, Esti Maxine, looking past the infant and slightly over her shoulder in the shot.

A photo from the same day shows Luna on a walk with little brother Miles Theodore, 4½, on a rainy day, making sure he holds an umbrella as she holds her own. The siblings are seen cooking together in the next photo, with Luna posing with a tray of decorated cupcakes in the final shot.

While recently speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells, the cookbook author opened up about having newfound confidence since welcoming her third baby.

Chrissy Teigen
chrissy teigen instagram

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," said Teigen of going from two kids to three. "You're just not so on edge and worried and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything," she added.

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," she noted. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

