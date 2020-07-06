Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Channel Tiger King 'Cool Cats' in Matching Leopard Swimsuits

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Fourth of July weekend with their kids was chock full of fun in the sun

We are never going to recover from Chrissy Teigen and her daughter's cuteness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posing next to her two children alongside a set of stairs leading to the vessel's upper deck, Teigen, 34, rocks a high-waisted bikini bottom and matching balconette top. Luna opts for a ruffled bottom and one-shoulder coordinating top, both decorated in tiny puff balls.

Meanwhile, little Miles joins the pair for the sweet snapshot, sporting a pair of multicolored striped swim trunks that perfectly complement those worn by dad Legend, 41.

"Hey all you cool ... " Teigen captioned her post, letting fans fill in the rest in the comments: "cats and kittens" — a phrase made famous by Carole Baskin on the hit Netflix true-crime docuseries Tiger King.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen with her kids Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

While Teigen and Legend didn't share many details about their weekend getaway, they both posted plenty of snapshots from the envy-inducing trip.

In one too-cute photo, Miles even rode atop "Dada's shoulders!" as they hung out in a pool amid a stunning backdrop of palm trees and blue skies and water.

"You look amazing. 😍," Tamra Judge commented, while other celebs like January Jones, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Paris Hilton also left comments of affirmation and Legend simply dropped a string of heart-eye emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Pinkies Up! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host a Tea Party with Daughter Luna and Son Miles

After getting the implant-removal surgery last month, Teigen shared on Instagram that it "went perfectly" despite her being "so so so so so sore" afterward.

"But waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," the cookbook author added, sharing two photos of the adorable homemade cards Miles and Luna had made for her ahead of the operation.