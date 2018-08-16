Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna 'Hated' Making S'mores by the Fire — See the Hilarious Photos

When it comes to making campfire treats, Luna Simone is more spectator than participant.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s 2-year-old daughter is completely content watching her mama from a few steps back as the latter roasts a marshmallow over a fire pit in front of her.

After blowing on the fluffy confection to put out the flame, Teigen holds it out to Luna. But the little girl simply continues to look on, apparently unsure about the whole s’mores-crafting process.

“I cannot explain how much she hated this,” the 32-year-old model captioned her Thursday photo series on Instagram.

Musician Legend, 39, also used Instagram to share some news about the couple’s son Miles Theodore, who is celebrating a big age milestone.

“My beautiful boy Miles is 3 months old today,” the “All of Me” singer wrote, posting a snapshot of his lookalike younger child outfitted in a tropical-print onesie.

Teigen, Legend and their two kids are having the time of their life during an extended summer vacation in Bali, where they enjoyed a fun-filled family day at the zoo recently.

In one photo the mother of two shared to Instagram over the weekend, Luna let out a mighty roar while standing next to a terrifying-looking — but fake — crocodile, whose mouth was wide open.

“Rawr!” Teigen appropriately captioned the fiercely adorable image.