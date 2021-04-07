Watch Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 4, Paint Little Brother Miles' Nails in Adorable Video

The 2-year-old asks, "What's so funny," as mom Chrissy Teigen laughs at his silly joke during the cute sibling moment

Chrissy Teigen's son Miles Theodore is getting a manicure from his big sister!

The 35-year-old Cravings author shared an adorable video on Instagram Tuesday showing her 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone carefully painting her 2-year-old little brother's nails. Watching intently while Luna applied the polish, Miles jokes, "You know what? Chicken butt!" prompting laughter from Teigen off-camera.

"What's so funny?" Miles asks his mom, looking at the camera and then back down at his colorful hand.

Teigen, who shares her kids with husband John Legend, told PEOPLE in her cover story for The Beautiful Issue, on newsstands now, that they are raising Miles to embrace his emotions.

"Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," she said. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," Teigen added. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

Luna, meanwhile, is "exactly" like Mom. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," explained Teigen. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."