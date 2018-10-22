Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Daughter Luna, 2½, Loves Makeup and Is a 'Manicure Kind of Gal'

At just 2½, Luna Simone already has an enviable knowledge of beauty products.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight surrounding the launch of her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings Collection with BECCA Cosmetics, model and mom of two Chrissy Teigen opened up about her toddler daughter’s affinity for all things makeup and nails.

“She knows what each little tool is for. She knows that the brows go up, she knows certain brushes are for certain things, she knows where the lip gloss goes,” explained the Lip Sync Battle host, 32. “But I will say, she’s really obsessed with nails. She’s a manicure kind of gal.”

Added Teigen of Luna’s interest in her mom’s beauty routine, “Every single time I’m doing my makeup I have to put her on the counter next to the sink and we’re doing it together.”

Teigen has one big piece of advice for her daughter as she grows into her own and figures out her own look: “Do things for you.”

“Do what makes you feel good — don’t do it to impress others or to fit in this box for other people,” she said. “I want her to do what makes her happy.”

“I want her to, obviously, embrace her natural beauty, her natural face, her natural curls,” Teigen continued. “She has this head full of beautiful curls and I want her to love that and embrace it.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna Jerod Harris/Getty

“More than anything,” the Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author added, she hopes her daughter “embraces her little quirks” as she experiments with her look and learns along the way what works for her.

“We all experiment. When I was younger, I didn’t really wear makeup until I moved to California when I was, like, 17, and then all of a sudden I wanted to have fun. And that was a fun time for me,” Teigen recalled fondly. “I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ “

“I made so many mistakes, but we all do that. We all look back and think that we were crazy,” she continued. “But it’s almost like a rite of passage for kids and we all do it.”