Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna ‘Hates Photos’ — But She’ll Pose on Instagram ‘for a Quarter or a Sour Patch Kid’!

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna Simone won’t be following in Mom’s modeling footsteps.

Although the 3½-year-old has posed with Teigen, 34, in a Quay Australia eyewear ad, her Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook and photo shoots in Vanity Fair and dad John Legend’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, the mother of two tells PEOPLE her oldest actually “does not like photos.”

“She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything,” Teigen says of Luna in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.”

The Lip Sync Battle star knows that sometimes posting photos of Luna and her son Miles Theodore, 21 months, puts her under fire with online mom shamers. But for the most part, she’s stopped taking their comments to heart.

“It’s gotten better for sure,” Teigen says. “I would love to be able to say that it doesn’t get to me at all but you start to gain this sort of empathy for people. You understand that not necessarily everything they say comes from a bad place. Sometimes people are just trying to help, but you really never know and it’s an adventure every single time. You start to learn what you’re able to take and what you’re not able to take.”

Teigen — who joined actress Shay Mitchell in Pampers’ Share the Love campaign, a movement intended to show support for moms everywhere — never hesitates to clap back at the haters on social media. Though she admits “there’s no rhyme or reason” to whom and when she chooses to respond.

“Sometimes it’s just the wrong person at the wrong moment. Sometimes I’m having a bad day or a hard day with Luna. Sometimes I’m mad at John,” she says. “There’s all different things that go into it. It’s just for me. It’s supposed to be in fun, in jest.”

The former Sports Illustrated cover model admits that once, a mom shamer on social media actually helped her out.

“There was one time I actually was surprised,” Teigen says. “I posted an early Instagram photo of Luna and I got a couple comments saying she has a tongue-tie, you need to take her to a doctor immediately and I was like, ‘Screw you! What does that even mean?’ And then I did and she did have a tongue-tie! We got it fixed. That was the one time it actually worked out.”

Teigen can also be critical of her own parenting at times.

“I feel a lot when the kids are very drawn to John,” the cookbook author reveals. “You see it and you love it because you know that you picked the right person. But then you’re also like, why aren’t they loving on me that much? As a mother, you’re supposed to have that bond with your child and when it doesn’t happen you start to get sad.”

She continues, “Now Luna and I could not be more close. I wouldn’t be the mom I am now with Miles if Luna hadn’t given me those tougher times at the beginning. And now I know how close we are so it helps a lot.”

Both kids will be celebrating birthdays this spring — Luna in April followed by Miles in May — and Teigen has started doing some preliminary planning. “Miles only in this entire world likes cars and Elmo so he’s going to have a cars-Elmo birthday,” she says. “Luna wants a big number 4 cake. She’s very set on that but she changes so often. She used to be so easy and she’s a little too young for Disneyland. We tried that last year and that was a mistake, so we’ll see.”