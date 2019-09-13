Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Adorably Describes a 'Cute Boy' She Knows: 'You're 3,' Says Mom

Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter might be experiencing her first crush!

Luna Simone, 3, adorably describes a boy she knows in a video Teigen, 33, shared to Instagram on Thursday, showing her daughter speaking directly to the camera while wearing a black-and-pink dress featuring a screen print of princess Anna from Disney’s Frozen.

“He always listens to my feelings … he always shares,” Luna says, answering “Yeah” immediately when her mom asks if the boy is cute.

“He has really long hair, all the way to [his ears]. … It’s brown,” she shares.

“Is he your boyfriend?” the Bring the Funny star asks her little girl, who shuts down the romance rumors before they can get out of hand. “No. He’s my cute, cute boy … friend,” she says, emphasizing the last word.

“Oh mannnnn what the!? You’re three!!!” Teigen captioned the hilarious video, writing in a separate comment, “Thinking about when she gets married and I put this in the beginning of the video compilation oh my goddddd.”

Fellow celebs jumped in on the comments section to leave their reactions to Luna’s confession — including dad Legend, 40, who wrote, “Always listen to her feelings.”

” ‘He always listens to my feelings.’! Starting them off right! 🤗❤️,” remarked Anika Noni Rose, while soon-to-be mom of two Chanel Iman said, “I can’t 😍” and Jaleel White chimed in, “Her soul is 900 years old 😇.”

Over the weekend, the supermodel and cookbook author was busy at least in part dealing with President Donald Trump‘s Twitter “meltdown” over her and her husband, but she still found time for back-to-school prep.

Not long after Trump, 73, first attacked her and Legend as “filthy mouthed” and “boring,” respectively, Teigen tweeted, “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p—- ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day.”

The sweet sign — which the mom of two included in her Monday tweet — celebrates Luna’s second year in preschool, including some of her favorite things (“I love dancing with daddy,” “I love park days w/ [little brother Miles Theodore, 15 months]”).

An “outtake” shot posted on Instagram showed Luna sitting in the background next to her sign, as little Miles took the spotlight. Teigen captioned it, “Alt photo.”