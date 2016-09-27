Chrissy Teigen's daughter sported a chef's hat while hanging with Teigen in the kitchen Tuesday

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Suits Up in the Kitchen: See the Budding Chef

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

This baby’s got cravings.

The 5-month-old sported an adorable chef’s hat while hanging with Teigen, 30, in the kitchen on Tuesday – a too-cute moment captured and shared to the model-slash-cookbook author’s Instagram.

“I have dreamed of this day!” Teigen declared of the mother-daughter, stove-side bonding session.



Teigen’s own mom also shared a photo of baby Luna wearing the puffy white topper to the social media website.

“So what u guys want to eat?” Vilailuck Teigen wrote.

Teigen published her first cookbook, Cravings, earlier this year.

“I spent the past three years trying to prove to people that I love food, I love cooking,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “And that I have a passion for it that’s beyond just wanting to be a model in the food world.”

Luckily, it looks like Luna has already inherited that passion — even if her palate currently only includes Gerber.