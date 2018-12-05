Chrissy Teigen Wasn't Sure She Wanted Daughter Luna to 'Believe in Santa': 'We'll Figure It Out'

The holiday season is upon us, and no one is more surprised at how quickly 2018 has flown by than Chrissy Teigen.

“This year is especially weird because I feel like the holidays really just snuck up so quickly,” the model and Lip Sync Battle star, 33, said during a Nov. 28 Q&A session at the Chase Ultimate Rewards #OneLessThing Holiday Pop-Up Shop in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Teigen and husband John Legend were filming their holiday special A Legendary Christmas over Halloween time, their 2½-year-old daughter Luna Simone was “so confused” because she was expecting a bit of a different kind of seasonal celebration at the time.

“She did trick-or-treating at Universal Studios to celebrity trailers,” recalled the mother of two. “She had no idea what was happening. She still asks for Halloween. It was so weird. Honestly, [she was] probably very lucky to do that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Michael Simon for Chase

Chrissy Teigen Michael Simon for Chase

Chrissy Teigen Michael Simon for Chase

RELATED: See the Star-Studded Trailer for A Legendary Christmas with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author revealed that she and Legend, 39, are “establishing traditions” now that Luna is starting to get a firmer grasp on the meaning of the holiday.

“She’s just learning about Santa. I didn’t even know if I wanted her to believe in Santa. … I had no idea which way I wanted to go with it,” Teigen said. “John and I are just like, ‘I don’t know, we’ll figure it out when she asks, I guess.’ “

“It’s definitely a stressful time, but I think now that Thanksgiving is over we can really focus and hone in on Christmas and gift-giving and just being around family,” she explained.

The proud mom said she’s “excited to shop for” Luna and her baby brother Miles Theodore, 6 months, because she can’t wait to “see them get excited about something” — even though Miles’ idea of a good time is pretty simple these days.

“He’s excited about milk and that’s it,” Teigen joked, admitting “everything” her family does over the holiday season is “about photos.”

RELATED VIDEO: Merry Chrissy-mas! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Getting Their Own Holiday Special



For now, the star is content watching others open their gifts instead of receiving ones of her own. In fact, the only thing she feels is really missing from her life is more time to take it all in.

“Thirty hours in a day would be good,” Teigen said.