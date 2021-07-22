Chrissy Teigen Cries While Thanking Fans for 'Most Amazing' Letters About Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in September that they lost their third child, a son named Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen got emotional poring over the thoughtful fan mail she received after revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced on Sept. 30 that they lost their third child, a son named Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy. On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Teigen said she finally got ahold of the "piles" of letters people sent for her after the mail facility they use was temporarily closed.

She got emotional in the video showing the mail, thanking fans for the "most amazing condolence letters."

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up. And now we got everything," she said through tears. "You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just wanted you to know we got all of them. All of them. And I'm gonna read them all, okay? I love you guys."

Teigen and Legend also share son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 5. She told PEOPLE earlier this year that the siblings keep Jack's memory alive in their everyday life.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn. It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

In February, Teigen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about how her pregnancy loss was a "transformative" experience for her. DeGeneres called Teigen "super brave" for sharing the "raw" photos from the hospital after the pregnancy loss, which the star said now "seems like so long ago."

"Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it," Teigen said at the time. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

At the same time, Teigen said it was "really helpful" that she was "raised in a household that was very open about loss," as it has helped her reflect on how it "can be a beautiful thing."

"It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person," she explained.

The cookbook author wrote a lengthy Instagram post earlier this month about the difficulty she's faced emotionally since multiple allegations of bullying surfaced in the past few months. Teigen said she feels "lost" and wants "to find my place again," while dubbing herself as part of the "cancel club."