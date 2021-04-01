In her cover interview with PEOPLE, Chrissy Teigen shares why it's so important for her to "make sure everybody has access" to fertility treatments

Chrissy Teigen Says She's Still 'Coming to Terms' with Not Being Able to Get Pregnant Again

For years, Chrissy Teigen has helped fans struggling with infertility feel less alone by sharing her own difficult journey to parenthood.

In her latest cover story with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old Cravings author — who shared in December that she'll "never" be pregnant again — says she's more passionate than ever about helping others achieve their dreams of starting a family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she says. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2, via IVF, and "I'm so lucky for that," she says. "I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption."

chrissy teigen Image zoom Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Mike Rosenthal

Watch the full episode of The Beautiful Issue Cover Story: Chrissy Teigen streaming now on PeopleTV.com or on the People TV app.

chrissy teigen Image zoom Credit: Mike Rosenthal

The star says she can't imagine a "life without more" children, and as she and Legend navigate their own reality, she hopes to help others in similar situations.

"For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she says. "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

Last fall, Teigen and Legend revealed devastating news that they had lost their third child, a son named Jack who was conceived naturally, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Currently building a new home, the stars are honoring their son with a special tree planted inside their house — and helping Luna and Miles foster memories with their baby brother.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," says Teigen.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continues. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."